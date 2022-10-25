US Resorts to Information Terrorism Over Sanctions Ineffectiveness – Ebrahim Raisi

The United States started using methods of information terrorism due to the ineffectiveness of sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.

“The United States has already understood that sanctions do not work. Therefore, it began to use other methods … Information terrorism is the main problem,” Raisi said at the General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies, answering a question from a Sputnik correspondent.

According to the president, Washington was behind the unrest in Iran but miscalculated.