dpa/GNA – The US Treasury Department announced that it has sanctioned individuals and entities from Myanmar, responsible for the military coup that took place in the country on February 1.

“The United States is responding by designating the six current and former military officers who led the coup, as well as four members of the newly established State Administrative Council and three business entities that are owned or controlled by the military,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s military forces, is one of the individuals sanctioned.

All property of the individuals and entities named are blocked and must be reported to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).