US Sanctions Senior Liberian Officials Over Alleged Corruption – Treasury

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned three Liberian government officials on Monday for alleged corruption in their country.

“Through their corruption these officials have undermined democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said, as quoted in a press release.

The officials include Chief of Staff to the President and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill; Solicitor General and Chief Prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus; and Managing Director of the National Port Authority Bill Twehway.

McGill allegedly engaged in a wide range of corrupt activities, including bribing business owners, receiving bribes from potential investors and people seeking government office, manipulating public procurement contracts to award contracts to companies in which he has ownership, and accepting kickbacks for giving contracts to companies in which he has an interest. He also allegedly misappropriated government assets for his personal gain, made undisclosed cash payments to senior government leaders, and organized warlords to threaten political rivals.

Cephus allegedly accepted bribes from criminal suspects in exchange for having their cases dropped. He also allegedly colluded with money laundering suspects and intimidated prosecutors to stop investigations in exchange for financial gain. He is accused of tampering with and withholding evidence in cases involving opposition politicians to ensure conviction.

Twehway allegedly orchestrated the diversion of $1.5 million in vessel storage fee funds from the National Port Authority into a private account. He also unilaterally awarded a cargo contract at the Port of Buchanan to a private company he secretly formed.

The officials were designated according to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon the Magnitsky Act to address how human rights abuse and corruption outside of the United States can threaten the stability of international political and economic systems.