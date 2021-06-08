Iran’s decision to take steps to limit the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) verification and monitoring activities at its nuclear sites will complicate efforts for Washington and Tehran to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Charge d’Affaires in Vienna Louis Bono said on Tuesday.

“Iran’s steps to limit the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities, including under its Additional Protocol, will only make it harder to re-establish pragmatic diplomacy and reach the outcome Iran says it seeks,” Bono said. “IAEA verification is a cornerstone to the nonproliferation regime and the foundation on which the JCPOA is built. Iran should not undermine that foundation at the very time we all seek a mutual return to compliance.”

Iran continues to produce quantities of and enrichment levels of uranium that are beyond the JCPOA’s limits, reaching 60 percent U-235, Bono said.

The United States wants to partner with other United Nations member states to ensure the IAEA is able to continue its work in Iran, he added.

On Monday, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said Iran has not revealed the source of uranium particles discovered at three undeclared locations. He said Iran’s refusal to give the agency clarity on the nuclear material present seriously affects the agency’s ability to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.