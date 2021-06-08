International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Iran’s decision to take steps to limit the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) verification and monitoring activities at its nuclear sites will complicate efforts for Washington and Tehran to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Charge d’Affaires in Vienna Louis Bono said on Tuesday.

“Iran’s steps to limit the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities, including under its Additional Protocol, will only make it harder to re-establish pragmatic diplomacy and reach the outcome Iran says it seeks,” Bono said. “IAEA verification is a cornerstone to the nonproliferation regime and the foundation on which the JCPOA is built. Iran should not undermine that foundation at the very time we all seek a mutual return to compliance.”

Iran continues to produce quantities of and enrichment levels of uranium that are beyond the JCPOA’s limits, reaching 60 percent U-235, Bono said.

The United States wants to partner with other United Nations member states to ensure the IAEA is able to continue its work in Iran, he added.

On Monday, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said Iran has not revealed the source of uranium particles discovered at three undeclared locations. He said Iran’s refusal to give the agency clarity on the nuclear material present seriously affects the agency’s ability to guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMacron Vows to Continue Holding Meetings With French Citizens After Slapping Incident
Next articlePentagon to Give Biden Afghan Anti-Terror Plans This Summer
SPUTNIK NEWS SERVICE
https://sputniknews.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here