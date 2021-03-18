dpa/GNA – The US commitment to South Korea remains strong, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin assured on Wednesday during his first trip to Seoul in his new job, with an eye on the security challenges presented by China and North Korea.

The US has maintained a military presence in South Korea ever since the Korean War in the 1950s, which has technically never ended. However, the US commitment to providing security for South Korea was called into question several times while Donald Trump was US president.

“I am here today to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the defence of the Republic of Korea,” Austin said, in comments reported by Yonhap. “You and I can both agree that military readiness is a top priority, and that our combined readiness must ensure that we are ready to fight tonight, if needed.”

The comments came in the wake of a trip to Japan, where he had also highlighted US commitments in the region. On Wednesday, he again noted the “unprecedented challenges” being presented by China and North Korea.

China continues to dispute the ownership of multiple maritime tracts of land with other Asian countries and has recently clamped down tightly on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, a step that has worried Taiwan, which China claims, but whose de facto independence the US has vowed to protect.

Meanwhile, talks to control North Korea’s nuclear ambitions took off during Trump’s presidency, but then fizzled.

On Tuesday, North Korea issued a warning to Seoul and Washington about their joint military exercises. If the US administration “wants to sleep in peace for the coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” said Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in a statement carried by the KCNA state news agency.

Austin’s visit to South Korea comes in parallel with a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was also in Japan. Blinken also has a role to play in the North Korea question, though the new administration has yet to explicitly lay out its North Korea policy.

During the visit, the two US Cabinet members met with their respective counterparts, Foreign Minister Chung Eui Yong and Defence Minister Suh Wook. On Thursday, talks are scheduled between all four.

Like Japan, South Korea is an important US ally in the region.