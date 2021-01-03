dpa/GNA – The United States reported a record of more than 275,897 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to data from the Covid Tracking project.

However, the group warned to use caution in interpreting the figures because the data has been disrupted due to the holiday period.

“We’re missing all data from 7 states today and 9 more didn’t update current hospitalization/ICU/vent figures. Some states are reporting normally, some are reporting multiple days of data, and almost all are dealing with at least some holiday backlogs,” the Covid Tracking Project wrote on Twitter.

States reported 2.1 million tests, 123,639 people hospitalized and 2,367 deaths in connection with the virus on Saturday, the data shows.

Countrywide, some 20.3 million people have caught the virus since the beginning of the outbreak and more than 349,900 have died according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, more than anywhere else in the world.