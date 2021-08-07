US Sends B-52 Bombers, Gunships to Afghanistan to Curb Taliban Seizing Cities

The United States sent B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to Afghanistan to suppress the territorial advances of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), The Times reported on Saturday citing the US defense sources.

The bombers have departed the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to the newspaper, and targeted the provinces of Kandahar, Herat, Lashkargah, and Helmand. The AC-130 gunships were also used, the news outlet added.

On Saturday, the Taliban announced they seized the southwestern province of Nimruz and the northern province of Jowzjan. The capital of Nimruz, Zaranj, became the first provincial center the terrorist movement captured since 2016.

The standoff between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been aggravated lately, and the Islamist movement overran rural and border regions and started the offensive on the large cities.