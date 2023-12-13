US Special Representative for Afghanistan Received by OIC Envoy

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Family Affairs/Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, received on 12 December 2023 at the OIC General Secretariat Mr. Thomas West, US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

Both officials exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and possible ways and means to address the daunting humanitarian, economic, and other challenges in Afghanistan. Ambassador Bakheet highlighted that the OIC’s engagement in Afghanistan is driven by the successive resolutions adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.