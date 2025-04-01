US Stocks Face Prolonged Slump Amid Stagflation Fears

U.S. equities closed their worst quarter since 2022, with the S&P 500 plunging 4.6% in Q1 2025, as escalating trade tensions and fears of stagflation underpin growing investor pessimism.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms, warns the downturn may deepen absent a shift in policy direction.

The sell-off, the sharpest in nearly three years, reflects mounting concerns over former President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff agenda. Markets are bracing for further volatility ahead of his planned “Liberation Day” address on Wednesday, where he is expected to announce universal tariffs on imports, compounding existing levies on steel, aluminum, and critical supply chain components.

“This isn’t a temporary correction. Markets are pricing in a stagflationary cocktail of slowing growth, sticky inflation, and policy-driven trade chaos,” Green said. “The rally of 2024 was built on hopes of rate cuts and easing global tensions. Neither has materialized. We’re now seeing the reckoning.”

The S&P 500’s decline marks a stark reversal from last year’s tech-driven gains, with investors fleeing sectors exposed to tariff risks, including manufacturing, automotive, and consumer goods. Business and consumer confidence surveys signal weakening sentiment, particularly in trade-sensitive industries, as companies delay investments amid policy uncertainty.

Trump’s protectionist measures, including a proposed doubling of import tariffs, have reignited fears of 1970s-style stagflation, where sluggish economic growth converges with persistent inflation. U.S. CPI rose 3.8% year-over-year in February, while Q1 GDP growth slowed to 1.2%, according to preliminary estimates.

“The market hasn’t fully priced the cascading effects of these policies,” Green noted. “If tariffs suppress demand while reigniting inflation, equities face further downside. There’s no clear floor yet.”

DeVere analysts caution that corporate earnings face dual pressures: rising input costs from tariffs and tighter consumer spending. Margins in S&P 500 companies are projected to contract by 6% in Q2, with industrials and retailers most vulnerable.

Investors are urged to pivot from U.S.-centric portfolios toward global diversification, emphasizing emerging markets and commodities. “Relying on tech giants to buoy portfolios is no longer viable,” Green advised. “Strategic rebalancing and disciplined risk management are critical.”

While short-term rallies could emerge from oversold conditions, deVere stresses the broader trend favors defensive assets. Ten-year Treasury yields have climbed to 4.5% as investors seek havens, while gold prices hit a record $2,450 per ounce in March.

As markets digest what Green calls “policy by slogan,” the path to stabilization hinges on clarity—a commodity in short supply. For now, the message to investors is unequivocal: adapt or face escalating risks.