US Supports North and South Korea Restoring Communication Channel

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un in the border village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. Moon Jae-in arrived Friday morning in the border village of Panmunjom for his first summit with Kim Jong Un. (Xinhua/Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps)
The United States welcomes the re-establishment of the communication channel between the two Koreas amid ongoing nuclear tensions, the State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

“When it comes to the reestablishment of inter-Korean communications, we said this before that we support inter-Korean dialogue and engagement, as well as cooperation,” Price said at a press briefing.

