US take Olympic volleyball gold in straight sets over Brazil

The United States beat Brazil 3-0 on Sunday to finally take Olympic women’s volleyball gold.

The team, which has made three Olympic finals but never previously taken the crown, dispensed of the Brazilians 25-21 in the first set.

Brazil fought back in the second set, but the US shut them down to take it 25-20.

The Americans dominated the third, streaking away to a 10-point lead and clinching the gold with a 25-14 win.

Andrea Drews was the top-scorer, claiming 15 points for the US.

The win gives US coach Karch Kiraly a ‘triple crown,’ becoming the only person to win gold as an indoor player, beach player and coach.

Serbia beat South Korea 3-0 to take the bronze.

The two teams traded point for point early in the first set, before Serbia pulled clear to take it 25-18.

The second set was less of a tussle, with Serbia never ceding the lead and taking the set 25-15.

South Korea opened the third set well, but Serbia was once again too strong, seeing it out with another 25-15 win.