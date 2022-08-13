US Teetering on Brink of War With Russia and China – Kissinger

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes that Washington is “at the edge of war” with Moscow and Beijing on the matters that the United States co-created.

“We are at the edge of war with Russia and China on issues which we partly created, without any concept of how this is going to end or what it is supposed to lead to,” Kissinger told the Wall Street Journal.

The veteran foreign policy scholar said that the Unuted States can only avoid accelerating tensions and “create options.”

As for Ukraine, Kissinger thought that in the past it was best fit to act as a buffer between Russia and the West, “something like Finland.” However, Russia’s military operation in Ukraine changed his view, making him believe that “one way or the other, formally or not, Ukraine has to be treated in the aftermath of this as a member of NATO.”

The former secretary of state also argued that Russia would retain Crimea and parts of Donbas as a result of a plausible settlement with Kiev.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.