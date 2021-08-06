US thrash Serbia to reach Olympic women’s basketball final

The United States had no difficulty in thrashing Serbia 79-59 to reach the final of the women’s basketball at the Tokyo Games and maintain their long unbeaten streak at the Olympics.

The US have won eight of nine Olympic golds available since 1984 and are unbeaten at the Games since the last of their three losses came in 1992.

They will target a seventh straight gold, which would equal the men’s best Olympic streak, in Saturday’s final against Japan after the hosts beat France 87-71.

Serbia never looked like causing an upsets and were effectively beaten by the end of a first quarter they trailed by 13 points.

From then the US controlled matters and coasted through.

Brittney Griner led the US in scoring with 15 points, a tally matched by US-born Yvonne Anderson playing for Serbia.

But with no team-mate also reaching double figures, Anderson did not have the support offered by US players Chelsea Gray (14) and Breanna Stewart (12) as her lonely resistance fell short.

A victory in the final for the US would give Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi their fifth gold medals — the most ever in Olympic basketball.

“I think everybody here wants to win gold for them, for us, for everybody that’s started this streak that got us here,” Griner said.

Japan prevailed over the French with Himawari Akaho top-scoring with 17 points.

France led 22-14 after the first quarter but the hosts stormed back in the next two, meaning they were able to ease off a little and save some energy in the final quarter with the Americans waiting.

The French will take on Serbia for bronze also on Saturday in Saitama. The Serbians also finished third in Rio.