US to donate another 500 million vaccine doses to poorer countries

Covid-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced Wednesday plans to expand their agreement with the US government to provide further 500 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for donation.

The vaccine doses will be supplied to the government at a not-for-profit price for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries and the organizations that support them.

The US government will allocate the vaccine doses to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries as defined by Gavi’s COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) and the 55 member states of the African Union.

Deliveries of the initial 500 million doses began in August 2021.

The companies’ current plan is to produce these doses in Pfizer’s US facilities located in Kalamazoo, MI, Andover, MA, Chesterfield, MO, and McPherson, KS. With this, the total number of doses to be supplied to the US government for donation to these countries has reached one billion.

These doses are expected to be delivered by the end of September 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech have also pledged to provide two billion doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 and 2022 – at least one billion each year

In addition to the supply agreement with the US government, this includes direct supply agreements with individual country governments and a direct supply agreement with COVAX for 40 million doses in 2021.

Overall, the companies have shipped more than 1.5 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses worldwide. In nine months, Pfizer and BioNTech delivered Covid-19 vaccine to 130 countries and territories in every region of the world.