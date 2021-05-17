rockets fired

The United States is ready to lend its support to Israel and Palestine if they seek a ceasefire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

“We call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, especially children, to respect international humanitarian law, to protect medial facilities, protect media organizations and protect UN facilities where civilians are desperately seeking shelter. And we are ready to lend support if the parties seek a ceasefire,” Blinken said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The US secretary of state also noted that the Washington is working “intensively” to bring an end to the violence.

