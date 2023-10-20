US to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles FM confirms

Ukraine would receive ATACMS long-range missiles from the United States on a permanent basis, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Thursday, citing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The agreement on the supply of ATACMS to Ukraine was reached during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last month, Kuleba was quoted as saying.

“We appreciate the U.S. for fulfilling the agreements and for strengthening our firepower,” the minister said, without specifying the number of missiles Ukraine already received.

On Tuesday, Zelensky confirmed the use of ATACMS by the Ukrainian military.

ATACMS, or Army Tactical Missile System, is a tactical ballistic missile manufactured by the U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin. It has a range of up to 190 miles (about 300 km).