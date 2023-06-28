US to support Ghanaian farmers in dry season

The United States Government is supporting some 17,000 Ghanaian farmers with a $7 million fund project to be resilient during lean season, spanning from June to August 2023.

The USAID one-year Farmer Support Activity would be implemented through a well-designed cash transfer system to be disbursed in two tranches in partnership with the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP).

It is aimed at boosting food security by assisting farmers to continue agriculture activities in the lean season in selected districts across the Upper East, Upper West, Northeast, and Northern Regions, as well as adjacent areas.

The USAID stated in a press release to the Ghana News Agency.

It stated that the smallholder beneficiary farmers had been identified, targeted and registered through a multi-sectoral initiative, involving the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), National Identity Authority and MTN.

By partnering with the Ministry, USAID and WFP aims to harness the government’s expertise necessary to empower farmers and strengthen agricultural practices.

“Through this collaborative approach, the project aims to enhance food security, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the sustainable development of Ghana’s agricultural sector,” the statement said.

It said in close partnership with the government of Ghana, the USAID and WFP would be committed to working hand-in- hand to implement what it described as a “transformative project”.

“Recognising the importance of collaboration and coordination, this joint effort will ensure the effective delivery of support to the farmers in Ghana,” it said.

About USAID

The United States Agency for International Development is the lead US Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realise their potential.

Its work is aimed at advancing an integrated approach to development. It promotes accountability, sustainable systems, and inclusive development.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and changing lives using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

In Ghana, WFP’s programmes are largely development-oriented, supporting the Government to change lives by improving nutrition, food systems, social protection and emergency planning, preparedness and response.