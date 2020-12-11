The latest numbers of newly reported coronavirus deaths and hospitalisations shattered records in the United States on Wednesday.

There were 3,054 reported deaths, the highest single-day total to date and nearly 300 deaths higher than the previous record set in May, according to the organization, data from the Covid Tracking Project showed.

The highest-ever number of people – 106,688 – are hospitalised with Covid-19, according to the organization, the latest in a weeks-long streak of record-setting daily figures.

According to Johns Hopkins University data released on Wednesday, the country logged a record 215,860 new infections a day earlier.

New cases per day have rocketed to more than 200,000 on average.

While vaccines are within sight, health experts expect the upcoming Christmas holidays to further fuel the widespread surge.

The US, which has a population of around 330 million, has recorded 15.4 million infections since the start of the pandemic and is approaching 300,000 deaths – far more than any other nation.