A new study by Overnight Glasses reveals stark disparities in global vision care costs, with the United States ranking as the least affordable country for essential procedures.

The analysis of 25 nations, weighted for cataract surgery (40%), LASIK (40%), and routine eye exams (20%), found Americans face total vision care expenses averaging $24,200—nearly triple the cost in countries like Hungary.

The US leads with the world’s priciest eye exams ($150), cataract surgery ($10,000), and LASIK ($6,000). Canada follows at $22,649, driven by its highest-in-study cataract surgery costs of $11,000. Despite affordable $31 eye exams, the UK ranks third due to record LASIK expenses and a $22,631 total. Australia and Singapore round out the top five, with both nations reporting cataract surgery fees matching Canada’s $11,000 benchmark.

Globally, over 1.1 billion people experience vision-related challenges annually, yet affordability remains a critical barrier. “Essential procedures are priced three times higher in the US than in Hungary,” said Gidon Sadovsky, founder of Overnight Glasses. “This raises urgent questions about accessibility.”

The study highlights contrasts in pricing models: Singapore, despite its second-highest eye exam fee ($150), maintains lower overall costs than Western counterparts, while Egypt and India—excluded from the top 25—emerge as regional leaders in affordability.

Experts warn that high costs in wealthier nations could exacerbate preventable blindness, particularly among low-income populations. Sadovsky emphasized, “Affordable care isn’t just desirable—it’s necessary. Countries like Hungary prove quality vision care can be accessible without exorbitant pricing.”

The full findings underscore calls for systemic reforms to align medical pricing with global health equity goals, as demand for cataract and LASIK procedures—estimated at 29 million and 28 million annually—continues rising.