US trade deficit widened more than expected in June

The US trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to 75.7 billion dollars in June, from a revised 71.0 billion dollars in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to 74.1 billion dollars, from the 71.2 billion dollars originally reported for the previous month.

The wider-than-expected trade deficit came as the value of imports jumped by 2.1 per cent to 283.4 billion dollars, while the value of exports rose by 0.6 per cent to 207.7 billion dollars.