US Vice President Harris lands in Singapore amid Afghanistan chaos

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday as part of a trip that will take her to former US adversary Vietnam but is likely to be overshadowed by rising tensions across the region and chaos at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

After landing at Singapore’s Changi Airport, Harris said “South-East Asia and the Indo-Pacific are critically important to the security and prosperity of the United States.”

Harris, who made no mention of Afghanistan, was greeted by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishan, who said the US “has always been a constructive partner and a key pillar for peace and prosperity in South-East Asia.”

Harris’ visit was arranged before the fall of the Afghan capital to the Taliban last week in scenes that, to some, have evoked the US’ flight from Saigon in 1975 and defeat in the Vietnam War.

On Monday, Harris will meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who has worried aloud about dilemmas posed for smaller Asian countries by the growing US-China rivalry.

Singapore and China on Friday pledged “deepening investment linkages and economic collaboration,” according to the city-state’s Trade Ministry.

Lee and Harris will hold a press conference before the vice president visits a US combat ship at Singapore’s main naval base.

On Tuesday, Harris will give a speech on US foreign policy before departing for Vietnam.

The US Embassy in Singapore said Harris will “engage on issues of mutual interest including regional security, the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order.”