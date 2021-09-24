US Vice President Kamala Harris applauds Ghana’s role as a democratic model in Africa

Vice President Kamala Harris met today with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana to deepen the strong bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Ghana.

The two leaders emphasized a shared commitment to democratic values, including human rights, and they discussed the close ties between the people of both nations.

The Vice President applauded Ghana’s role as a democratic model in Africa and highlighted Ghana’s efforts to strengthen government transparency and accountability.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities to advance health security, defense cooperation, and regional security, including by promoting peace and inclusive dialogue in Ethiopia.

The Vice President and President Akufo-Addo expressed support for enhanced economic collaboration and additional U.S. investment in Ghana, and the Vice President thanked President Akufo-Addo for his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Vice President and President Akufo-Addo agreed to expand partnerships in the fight against climate change, including during Ghana’s upcoming tenure on the United Nations Security Council.