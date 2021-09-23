US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 351,000

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased for the second straight week in the week ended September 18.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 351,000, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 335,000.

With the uptick, jobless claims climbed further off the pandemic-era low of 312,000 set in the week ended September 4.

The continued rebound surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to dip to 320,000 from the 332,000 originally reported for the previous month.