US Worked Hard to Exempt Russian Food Products From Sanctions – Molly Phee

The United States made every effort to exempt exports of Russian fertilizers and food products from sanctions in order to support African countries, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Thursday.

“We worked very hard to exempt all Russian food products from sanctions because we knew they are important to many consumers around the world including those in Africa,” Phee told reporters during virtual press briefing.

She also reaffirmed the US intention to deprive Russia of any big revenues from oil sales.

During her recent trip to Africa, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned against buying Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict. However, all countries are free to make their own policy foreign decisions, she added.