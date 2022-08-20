US$1.2m Grant Saga: This Is A Smear Campaign – Education Minister

“I cannot bring shame to Ghana. I want to bring honour to this great nation of ours because I believe our great days are ahead of us. My friends from the media, I appreciate the work you are doing to educate Ghanaians but I will plead with you, please do not do the bidding of these faceless individuals…I appreciate the fact that you publish rejoinders but, you know, sometimes it is too late for my reputation”.

These were the words of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who refuted claims that an amount of $1.2 million, released by the World Bank to his outfit, has been misappropriated.

He described it as a smear campaign against him by some unknown faces.

Dr. Adutwum said the ministry indeed received the money as a grant from the World Bank under the Ghana Accountability Learning Outcome Project (GALOP) to improve teaching and learning.

He explained that under the project, the ministry was to train a number of teachers before a certain amount of money would be released for investment into the education system.

“So, one example is when they said train 400,000 teachers; if you can train them, we will give you $1.2 million grant. We went to work, UNICEF came as the lead development partner, they certified and said congratulations, your technical people have done well and we are grateful. That is why the $1.2 million was released, and as I speak with you, it is in an account here to be used to revamp some educational facilities in some GALOP areas,” he explained.

He, therefore, expressed shock that some sections of the media carried stories that put him in a bad light.

According to him, “the $1.2 million is here at the ministry so, those faceless individuals should bow their heads down in shame because Dr. Adutwum will not do anything against the rules of the World Bank and the rules of the country.”

The sector minister said his desire is to support President Akufo-Addo to change the country’s educational system for the better, and asked the media to support him in achieving that.

Dr. Adutwum indicated that this was the first time after independence that a government was taking a bold step to change the education system to a better one.

“This is the first bold attempt at total transformation and we are leaving no stone unturned in changing the education system of this country. I want you to partner with me on this great adventure.

“I know as politician I have a very short life span, I sit here for a brief moment but while I sit here please partner with me, help me shift and change the paradigm so that no child will go to a school where they have a one percent chance of getting to the university. I need your help to shift the paradigm,” he pleaded.