US$1.4M worth of suspected narcotic drugs seized

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Tuesday seized suspected narcotic drugs worth US$ 1.4M at the Central Post Office, Accra.

Five brown Ghana Post branded boxes containing a total of 150 packets of coffee labelled “Café Naijar Classic”, all destined for the United Arab Emirates, were discovered by officials of NACOC at the Post Office

A statement signed by Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, Head of Public Affairs and International Relations Department, NACOC, said the 150 packets contained 93,600 tablets with an estimated street value of US$ 1.4 Million.

It said a field test conducted on the tablets proved positive for Amphetamine, a narcotic drug.

The statement said samples of the exhibits had been forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority for analytical examination while investigations continued.

It advised the public to refrain from engaging in the trafficking of narcotic drugs, which was a criminal offence under Section 37 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019).

The statement urged the public to check the contents of parcels handed over to them before taking custody, especially before and during the Christmas season.