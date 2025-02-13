US$1.5 Billion Investment Needed to Transform Sector – Education Minister

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has announced an ambitious plan to inject 1.5 billion dollars into Ghana’s education system over the coming years.

Speaking during a tour of four ministry agencies in Accra on February 12, Iddrisu emphasized that the proposed investment would bridge critical infrastructure gaps and tackle other longstanding challenges in the sector.

He pointed to the ripple effects of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, noting that while it has greatly increased access to education, it has also led to overpopulation in public universities.

“My strategy is to ensure that we decouple GETFund and increase its investment in education as a percentage of GDP. There should be increasing allocation to the education portfolio. I trust that between now and the next few years we will have to invest a minimum of one point five billion dollars into the education sector,” Iddrisu explained.

The minister recalled that the previous administration had already taken steps by building several Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) schools across the country. However, he stressed that these institutions must be further strengthened. “The Accra STEM Academy model is not just an edifice. It assures these young children that as they have started, they will graduate from here having completed Senior High School,” he said, underscoring the need for a robust educational framework that goes beyond physical structures.

Looking ahead, Iddrisu revealed plans to expand the STEM initiative to regional capitals. “Our intention is that we scale it up to the regional capitals beginning with Upper East, Upper West, Oti, Western North, and the other regions will follow,” he stated, signaling a nationwide effort to create centers of excellence that can drive innovation and skills development.

Analysts have noted that while the $1.5 billion figure is substantial, such an investment is critical for equipping the next generation with the tools needed for a competitive and rapidly evolving global economy. The initiative comes at a time when education is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone for national development, and stakeholders across the board are hopeful that these measures will not only resolve current pressures but also foster long-term, sustainable growth.

As the government sets its sights on a comprehensive overhaul of the education sector, the coming years will be crucial in determining whether these bold plans can translate into tangible improvements in quality and access for Ghanaian students.