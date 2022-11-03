US$200k fuel sponsorship deal sealed between GFA, Goil Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have secured a two-year fuel sponsorship deal worth $200,000 with Goil Ghana, the leading oil company in the country.

The deal would see Goil Ghana as the official fuel partner of the GFA as they seek to help develop football in Ghana.

Mr. Kwame Osei Prempeh, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Goil Ghana speaking at the short event expressed his excitement coming on board to develop local football and also siupport GFA’s agenda to bring back the passion Ghanaians have for football.

According to him, it was part of the company’s interest to continue to develop football, hence sponsoring the two biggest clubs in the country, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak for the past years.

He stated that aside Goil providing GFA with the US$200,000 worth of fuel, the GFA on its part would also purchase an additional $100,000 fuel during the two-year period.

“We believe this will assist a great deal in helping the association and in particular the local clubs, resolve some of their fuel difficulties,” he added.

Mr. Osei Prempeh said the partnership with the GFA would also motivate the Black Stars as they embark on their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar this month.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the GFA thanked Goil Ghana for believing in the football body and said it had been the vision of the association to get an oil company onboard to sponsor the GFA with fuel as they seek to develop grassroot football in Ghana .

According to him, this had come at the right time as the association was focused on bringing back night football in Ghana.

“If we have a clear strategy, if we have a clear support system like the one you have offered us, I believe our appearances at the World Cup will not end in the year 2022,” he said.

He stated that the support from Goil Ghana would go a long way not to only benefit the senior side, but also from the Access Bank Division One League and the Malta Guiness Women’s Premier League clubs who were mostly deprived.

The GFA president thanked the new partners and urged other stakeholders to also come onboard as the the GFA continue to improve the level of football in Ghana.

Mr. Okraku said Football was the only way of uniting Ghanaians as one people, hence the need to stay together in this period.

Mr. Daniel Laryea, a board member of Goil Ghana also said the partnership with GFA was the best way to put Goil on the map.