US$35 Million Annual Demurrage Costs Weigh Heavily on Ghana’s Downstream Petroleum Sector

Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector is facing a significant financial strain, with annual demurrage costs reaching a staggering US$35 million, according to Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Speaking at the Downstream Dialogue 2025, organized by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), Tamaklo highlighted the urgent need to address inefficiencies at the country’s ports to reduce these escalating costs.

Demurrage fees, which arise from delays in unloading petroleum products at ports, are ultimately passed on to consumers, contributing to higher fuel prices. Tamaklo emphasized that this issue demands immediate attention, as the financial burden on oil marketing companies trickles down to the public. “These companies inevitably pass the cost on to consumers, contributing to rising fuel prices,” he stated.

The primary culprits behind these delays include inefficiencies in documentation, vessel scheduling, and cargo clearance processes at Ghana’s ports. Tamaklo reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to tackling the problem, noting that improving port efficiency is essential for the smooth operation of the downstream petroleum sector. “We are collaborating with relevant stakeholders to streamline port processes and reduce these unnecessary costs. This will not only benefit the industry but also ease the financial burden on consumers,” he added.

The downstream petroleum sector plays a critical role in Ghana’s economy, ensuring the supply and distribution of fuel across the nation. However, challenges such as high operational costs, regulatory hurdles, and port inefficiencies continue to hinder its growth.

Dr. Riverson Oppong, Chief Executive Officer of COMAC, echoed these concerns, emphasizing that financing remains a major obstacle for businesses in the sector. He called for stronger collaboration between the industry and financial institutions to unlock investment opportunities and enhance liquidity. “Unlocking financing and investment opportunities is essential to fostering expansion and ensuring the long-term viability of our sector,” Dr. Oppong said. He also urged stakeholders to explore innovative funding mechanisms tailored to the needs of downstream players.

In addition to addressing immediate challenges, Dr. Oppong highlighted the need for the industry to adapt to global shifts toward cleaner energy. He advocated for investments in renewable energy, the adoption of e-mobility, and regulatory reforms to ensure sustainability. “As the world moves toward cleaner energy alternatives, we must carefully examine this transition to ensure it meets our energy demands, safeguards jobs, and commits to environmental stewardship,” he said.

The Downstream Dialogue 2025, a two-day event, brought together policymakers, regulators, oil marketers, and industry experts to discuss actionable solutions to the sector’s most pressing challenges. Stakeholders emphasized the need for policy reforms, digital solutions to streamline port operations, improved coordination among regulatory agencies, and increased investment in port infrastructure.

COMAC believes that constructive dialogue is key to driving progress in the sector. By fostering collaboration and exploring innovative strategies, the chamber aims to overcome existing challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and sustainable development. As Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector navigates these complexities, the outcomes of this dialogue could pave the way for a more efficient, resilient, and forward-looking industry.