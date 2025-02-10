US$60M Scandal Rocks Ghana’s Mining Sector: MIIF CEO Accused Of Cover-Up And Corruption

The newly-appointed acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF), Ms. Justina Nelson, has landed herself in trouble for allegedly trying to cover up high-profile fraud and corrupt practices by large-scale mining firms operating in Ghana.

Ms. Nelson, appointed by President John Dramani Mahama following the removal of Mr. Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, is accused of demonising a whistleblower who sought to help Ghana recover an estimated USD 60,000,000 from large-scale mining firms.

The whistleblower’s petition, dated January 26, 2024, alleged significant financial irregularities and breaches of relevant laws and regulations within the value chain of large mining firms in Ghana.

However, Ms. Nelson responded by stating that the whistleblower had not complied with the necessary procedures under the Whistleblower Act, 2006 (Act 720) as amended. This response sparked a heated argument and confusion.

Critics are questioning why Ms. Nelson has refused to refer the application to the Attorney General for advice or to the Ministry of Finance to retrieve the funds for the government of Ghana.

The critics argue that Ms. Nelson’s actions demonstrate a lack of understanding of what it takes to protect the country’s purse and allow her outfit to invest more income.

The government of President John Dramani Mahama needs to intervene quickly to address the situation and ensure that the whistleblower’s efforts are not thwarted.

The information gathered indicates that the whistleblower’s petition was legitimate and deserved attention. However, Ms. Nelson’s response has raised concerns about her commitment to fighting corruption and protecting Ghana’s interests.

The Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General’s office must take immediate action to investigate the allegations and ensure that justice is served.

The government must also take steps to protect the whistleblower and ensure that their efforts are not compromised.