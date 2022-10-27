USA-based Breast Cancer Foundation supports hospitals with cash, breast prosthesis

President of Pink for Africa (PFA), a USA-based not-for-profit Breast Cancer Foundation, Mrs Juliette Mills-Lutterodt has donated cheques for GHC50,000 to Ho and Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals.

Ho Teaching Hospital received GH₵30,000.00 while Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital got GH₵20,000.00.

Pink for Africa also donated Breast Prosthesis to the two institutions for breast cancer surviving women.

The President said Tamale Teaching Hospital would also receive a similar donation.

Mrs Mills-Lutterodt said the financial donation to the hospitals was meant to support women, who needed assistance for diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

The Breast Prosthesis was also donated to the women, who have undergone mastectomies to make them feel whole, confident and dignified life.

Mrs Mills-Lutterodt, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the hospitals would get all year long support for biopsy, mammograms and early detection of breast cancer patients to save lives.

The President said PFA, which was primarily formed to educate and provide both emotional and financial support to women, this year focused its education on early detection, because they realised that 60 per cent of majority of women in Ghana with breast cancer reported late for medical attention.

She said this made it difficult for them to come back and support, hence the campaign for early detection and encouragement for screening.

Mrs Mills-Lutterodt added that without early detection most women would die of the disease in Ghana.

She reiterated the need for regular self-examination and screening for early detection to save lives.