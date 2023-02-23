USA reaffirms support for Ukraine amid fierce Russian attacks

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, says the American people stand proudly with Ukraine amidst fierce Russian attacks in Ukraine.

“The American people have stood proudly with Ukraine. We stand for freedom. We stand for democracy. We stand against bullies. We are United with Ukraine,’’ the Ambassador said in a statement marking one year since Russia launched “brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine” on February 24.

The statement said, “Russia’s horrifying violence had killed thousands and destroyed entire cities.”

Madam Virginia Palmer said Russia was losing on the battlefield and in desperation was attacking schools, hospitals, churches, apartment buildings, and critical infrastructure to exact the heaviest toll on civilians.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the statement said, did not start in 2022 as it was a continuation of its “illegal seizure of Crimea and parts of Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014”.

“Here in Ghana, Putin’s war has driven up prices for fertilizer, food, and fuel,” it stated.

Madam Palmer said with its leadership on the United Nations Security Council, Ghana had condemned Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Ambassador said since last year, the U.S. had rallied allies and partners from around the world to stand strong with Ukraine.

“We cannot let a small country get stomped on by a larger neighbour,” she said, adding that the U.S was working to mitigate the economic pain and uncertainty.

As a mitigating measure, Madam Palmer noted that, in December last year, President Biden announced an additional $2.5 billion in food security assistance for Africa, which built upon over $11 billion in U.S. humanitarian and food security assistance.

“If Russia stops fighting and withdraws, the war ends,” the Ambassador said.