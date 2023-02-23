USAID Breakthrough Action assists GHS to develop MMR dashboard

The USAID Breakthrough Action project has assisted the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to develop a Myth, Misinformation and Rumours, (MMR) dashboard to collate information for effective Risk Communication on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim was to understand the beliefs and fears of the public on the vaccine hesitancy and carve out targeted and well structured behavioural communications to achieve the much-desired herd immunity against the disease.

The Dashboard would also be used for gathering data on other communicable diseases and family planning Services.

Health workers from Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Prestea Huni-valley were equipped with the relevant knowledge and mode of operation of the Dashboard.

Mr Edward Adimazoya, Deputy Chief of Party , USAID Breakthrough Action at a workshop in Takoradi said Ghana started administering various WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines in March 2021 to minimize COVID-19- associated deaths, as well as hospitalization.

He explained that the roll out of the vaccination campaign had been met with vaccine myths, rumors, misconceptions, and misinformation resulting in vaccine hesitancy among some segments of the Ghanaian population.

He noted that the GHS collaborated with the USAID Breakthrough Action Project to train Regional & District Risk Communication and social Mobilisation (RCSM) Sub-Committees with the needed capacity to address and respond to vaccine related myths, misinformation, disinformation, and misconceptions.

Mr Adimazoya encouraged health practitioners and other risk communication stakeholders to lead the charge in that direction.