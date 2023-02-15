Usaid Cep Promotes Export And Trade Development, Among Furniture Manufacturing And Wood Processing In Ukraine

As we come up to the one-year mark since the full-scale war began, Ukrainian businesses are facing challenges created by the conflict, including a serious decline in the workforce with the millions of refugees, recurring blackouts, and a fall in domestic demand.

It is difficult to talk about businesses moving forward in the country during the war, but thinking about what trade means is to envision a post-conflict future, which links to the messages of hope and the necessity to keep fighting for freedom in Ukraine.

Throughout its activities USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine has been supporting Ukrainian manufacturers of furniture to boost their competitiveness both on domestic and international markets and create favorable conditions for scaling up due to innovations and higher performance rate, contributing to the sustainability of Ukraine’s economy. To address the current challenges, USAID CEP has expanded its assistance to SMEs and furniture industry in particular, prioritizing export capacity building, consulting, and market diversification initiatives to give access to new business opportunities in overseas markets.

“USAID CEP in Ukraine is focused on helping Ukrainian businesses to build resilience and grow despite all the ongoing challenges, enter new markets, generate sales and further contribute to the nascent economic recovery of the country. Participation of Ukrainian businesses in international trade missions such as Las Vegas Market is instrumental in achieving these goals,” says Olesya Zaluska, USAID CEP Chief of Party.

The war recovery efforts took another level of courage to continue supporting the country’s economy by employing their staff. Many have repurposed their operations and relocated within Ukraine.

Despite the war Ukraine’s furniture export was steadily developing in 2022, having achieved $806,6 million, which is 7% up if compared with the Covid 2020. That makes 274 599 tons of furniture pieces with high added value exported to 99 countries, and these are great figures amid the war.

USAID Competitive Economy Program (USAID CEP) supports business startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to become more competitive in domestic and international markets, fosters a simplified and more transparent business-enabling environment, as well as enables Ukrainian companies to benefit from free trade.

In October 2022, fifty Ukrainian companies that manufacture furniture and home goods presented their products at the world’s largest consumer market “High Point Market”.

In January 2023, the Ukrainian companies traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada for the semi-annual furnishing tradeshow Winter Las Vegas Market.

The Ukrainian pavilion at Las Vegas Market 2023 is organized by the Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office, the state project Diia.Business and the Furniture Company Tivoli and supported by USAID CEP to continue the promotion of Ukrainian furniture manufacturers and help them to adapt and continue to work even as the war rages on.

The range of products was from chair production, solid veneer furnishing, upholstered furniture, particle board with MDF / laminate, and decor including candles and puzzles were present. Representing the wide range of skills and overall capacities from the Ukrainian market.

Ukrainian furniture manufacturers contracted and sold their products to the US, Canada, and Mexico which represented at least $500,000 in total revenue. More contracts and partnerships are expected in the near future. More than 120 meetings took place over the course of the five days of the exposition with serious buyers, partnering manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.

This exposition is one of several that USAID СEP and the Entrepreneurship and Export promotion Office of Ukraine continue to represent for the Ukrainian Furnishings market. Each exposition offers additional insights into the respective marketplace and the ability to meet a cross-range of relevant buyers and sellers.

The Ukrainian manufacturers taking part in this project:

UMA: Upholstery / Sofas

Tivoli: Chairs

Garant: Home and Commercial Furnishing

Mebus: Home and Commercial Furnishing

Sofro: Home Furnishing

Shtayer: Bedding and Homeware

Wood Mood: Wooden Candles

Enjoy The Wood: Wood Puzzles

CoHoney: Beeswax Candles

Nakol Art: Wall Textiles, Independent Artist, Natalia Kolpokova

Woodsoft: Home Furnishing

Cassone: Home and Commercial Furnishing

Favoris: Home Furnishing

InStyle: Home Furnishing

The Ukrainian furniture sector has adapted to the new reality and participating at the trade shows like Las Vegas Market showcases its resilience and capabilities to win new markets with their high-quality products, specifically the highly prospective US market.