The implementing partners of the USAID funded Justice Sector Support Activity will soon roll out a robust media education and sensitisation programme.

This is to empower Ghanaians with adequate knowledge on the Case Tracking System (CTS) and its importance in the justice delivery in Ghana.

Mr Enoch Jengre, the Rule of Law Specialist of the Partnership, told the Ghana News Agency that the overall objective for the implementation was to ensure an expedited justice delivery in an efficient and transparent manner.

He said though the project had begun in 40 Districts in seven regions, it was the expectation of partners that the remaining nine regions would be covered by the end of 2023.

Mr. Jengre said “so far the picture looks very bright and the officers are gladly using the system instead of the manual way they used to record cases in the past.”

On implementing challenges confronting, especially the Police, the Specialist, was confident that they would be addressed in due course.

He said the CTS had come to stay and therefore called on all and sundry to help ensure its sustainability.

Mr. Jengre said the Chief Justice and the Heads of the other institutions in the justice delivery chain were very passionate about the the System.

Ghana’s CTS promotes inter-agency collaboration and information-sharing through the development of an integrated case tracking system to support the Government in effectively investigating and prosecuting criminal cases.

The implementing partners; the Legal Resource Centre, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and Crime Check Foundation are being supported by USAID to strengthen the System through citizen engagement, empowerment and amplification of citizens’ voices, demand accountability and improved justice delivery services.

The three-year activity which commenced in August 2020, supports civil society organisations to work closely with justice sector institutions and to determine the need for changes in policies, procedures, and legislation that would facilitate improvements in justice delivery.

In 2018, the Government with support from the US government launched the first integrated Criminal Justice CTS in collaboration with the Judicial Service, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, the Legal Aid Commission, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Prisons Service.