USAID Places Global Workforce on Administrative Leave Amid Restructuring Plans

In a significant move, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that all direct-hire personnel worldwide will be placed on administrative leave effective Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST).

The decision, which excludes employees in mission-critical functions, core leadership roles, and specially designated programs, marks a major shift for the agency as it undergoes a reorganization initiated by the Trump administration.

USAID, which employs over 10,000 people—with about two-thirds based overseas—will see substantial changes to its operations. The agency is working closely with the Department of State to facilitate the return of affected staff to the United States within 30 days. Exceptions to the directive will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, considering factors such as personal hardships, mobility challenges, safety concerns, and other relevant circumstances.

This development comes as part of President Donald Trump’s broader plan to merge USAID with the State Department, consolidating foreign aid operations under a single umbrella. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is currently serving as the acting head of USAID, has voiced concerns about the agency’s efficiency and responsiveness. He is now spearheading the restructuring efforts, which aim to streamline U.S. foreign aid delivery and improve coordination.

The administrative leave and subsequent reorganization are expected to have far-reaching implications for global aid programs. USAID plays a pivotal role in addressing critical issues such as health, education, and humanitarian assistance worldwide. The U.S. has long been a leading contributor to international aid, and these changes could disrupt ongoing projects and delay the launch of new initiatives, potentially affecting millions of people who rely on these programs.

While the administration frames the merger as a step toward greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness, critics argue that the abrupt changes could undermine the effectiveness of U.S. foreign aid. The decision has sparked concerns among development experts, who warn that the restructuring may lead to a loss of institutional knowledge and weaken the U.S.’s ability to respond swiftly to global crises.

As the situation unfolds, the international community will be closely watching how these changes impact USAID’s operations and the broader landscape of global development. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the reorganization achieves its intended goals or creates new challenges for U.S. foreign aid efforts.