USAID SAGES Activity to boost learning outcomes in 1,254 primary schools 

The USAID/Ghana Strengthening Accountability in Ghana’s Education System (SAGES) Systems Strengthening Activity has been launched to assist the Ministry of Education (MoE) and its agencies to strengthen accountability in 1,254 primary schools in country.

The SAGES Systems Strengthening Activity, which is a five-year (April 01, 2023 to March 30, 2028) $50 million Cooperative Agreement with the Ghana Mission of USAID, supports the MoE’s objective to strengthen accountability mechanisms in the education sector as outlined in the Education Strategic Plan for 2018-2030.

It is being implemented in the 17 USAID Zones of Influence Districts in the Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West Regions, and will work directly with all public basic schools and their communities in the area.

It is to deliver capacity strengthening interventions for regional and district-level staff, including District Directors of Education, and School Improvement Support Officers to strengthen district, school and community engagement with the Education Accountability Framework (EAF).

Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) and its consortium partners – AfriKids, Community Development Alliance, Crown Agents, Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition, and School for Life are the implementing partners.

Madam Rose Tchwenko, Country Director for CARE, speaking (virtual) during the launch of the SAGES Systems Strengthening Activity in Tamale on Monday, said it would build on the past successes to improve learning outcomes for children in the country.

In its analysis of the education sector, the MoE identified lack of accountability as one of the primary causes of poor learning outcomes in primary schools in the country. Consequently, the MoE prioritised strengthening accountability mechanisms as a primary means of enhancing education service delivery and developed the EAF to guide the effective implementation of the strategy.

While the EAF has been validated, it is not yet operational. The EAF will be operationalised as part of this SAGES Systems Strengthening Activity to assist and collaborate with the MoE and its agencies to strengthen accountability and improve education service delivery in country.

Madam Tchwenko said the SAGES Systems Strengthening Activity was important because of the centrality of education to the future of the country.

Nana Baffuor Awuah, Director, Pre-Tertiary, MoE, urged all partners and stakeholders to come on board with their expertise to ensure effective implementation of the Activity to achieve the desired results.

Mr Jonathan Thomsen, Deputy Office Director, Office of Education, USAID Ghana, said the SAGES Systems Strengthening Activity was manifestation of the United States (U.S) Government’s commitment to support the Government of Ghana to achieve its education goals.

Mr Thomsen said the Activity would empower communities to demand quality education and expressed confidence that it would make a significant and lasting impact on education in the country. Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, commended the U.S Government for its relentless efforts at ensuring quality education for children in the country.

Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area, whose speech was read on his behalf, was positive that the SAGES Systems Strengthening Activity would yield the desired impact.