Use a percentage of CST to fund TVET – FOSDA tells Government

The Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) has called on the Government of Ghana (GoG) to use a substantial percentage of the Communication Service Tax (CST) to fund Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

The Communication Service Tax (CST) is one levied on charges for the use of communications services that are provided by electronic communications service providers.

CST is imposed under Section 1 of the Communication Service Tax Act 2008, (Act 754) and CST(Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 864).

It is paid by consumers to the communications service providers, who in turn pay all CST collected to the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority on a monthly basis.

According to FOSDA, the majority of the Ghanaian population who pay the CST are in the youth bracket hence calling for a chunk of this tax component to be invested into funding TVET is not out of place.

“Given that a lot of young people contribute to the CST why not pump a lot of the returns into TVET. We know that some of these monies go into Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and NABCO but all these can be addressed if we have dedicated funding for TVET,” FOSDA reiterated.

The call was made during a one-day Workshop Organized by FOSDA for all Key Stakeholders on TVET Financing and Reform in Ghana held at Airport West Hotel in Accra yesterday.

The Programmes Manager for FOSDA, Theodora W. Anti in her address noted that despite the fact that the youth benefits from taxes, the government must concentrate on TVET.

She pointed out that TVET is one of the strategic ways the government can use in solving the high unemployment rate among the youth.

“We know and understand that TVET has the potential to reduce youth unemployment in our country and as you know the unemployment rate is about 45% which is quite high and post-COVID has even made it higher,” she disclosed.

Mrs. Theodora Anti stated that when more young people are able to get into Vocational and Technical Schools they become self-reliant in the job market thereby reducing unemployment in the country.

She further pointed out that the situation whereby just about 10 percent of young people finding a job after their education would have been higher if the youth had TVET.

The Forum had presentations from the Executive Director for Africa Education Watch, Mr. Kofi Asare on TVET, the National Commission for TVET, and contributions from other key stakeholders present.



