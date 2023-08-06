Use AI For Better Compensation – CEO of HighKey Enterprises

Since the advent of Artificial Intelligence pioneered by John McCarthy, there has been a lot of talk about its impacts on the global economy.

Ongoing agitations among writers and professional actors in the creative and entertainment industry in opposition to the overreliance on AI as a substitute for human performance in the workplace have necessitated the call for adequate education on the subject matter.

Employees across the globe are becoming more concerned about the fact that AI will eventually replace human resources in the job sector.

However, some industry players and campaigners support the operation of AI in the workplace and argue that artificial intelligence helps to labour-save business processes and increase efficiency.

Luke Lintz is a serial entrepreneur who stepped out of an economics class at 16 to organize his first e-commerce business and ninety days later sold his entire $8,000 inventory at an ROI of 375%. He employs AI in all his business dealings.

The astute businessman is now the founder and CEO of HighKey Enterprises LLC.

In an interview with News Ghana, Luke dispelled all misconstruction against AI and advised the general public to appreciate the power of the fourth industrial revolution.

“There is a misconception about AI taking over people’s jobs. I do not see it taking over the majority of people’s jobs, there are estimations of the number of millions of jobs that AI will take over, and I do not see it that way. For example, I have since not fired any employees at HighKey because I use AI in my company. What I like about AI is the aspect of how it makes people highly productive and how it changes the way people think. I will not consider AI to be a threat at all. It is all about learning how to use it to your advantage, making yourself more valuable with the implementation of AI, and then receiving higher compensation in a negotiated deal”, Luke said.

Concerning the things that contribute to the public outcry against the excessive use of AI in the workplace, the HighKey CEO said, “I think what can feel threatening about AI is that it can spit out a response that is smarter than most people in two seconds”.

He said that working with AI should feel comfortable because it makes people more efficient, changes how people think, and alters the tasks that people do in their jobs.

Speaking about how AI is utilized regularly and extensively in his company alongside the employees, Mr. Luke Lintz said, “We use AI at HighKey to decipher client interviews and make them into transcripts. We use ChatGPT and other AI programs to cross-reference grammar and punctuation and to introduce fresh ideas. We use platforms like Otter to record live conversations and transcribe client interviews. It has been an awesome journey”.

Some key benefits of AI, according to his way of thinking, include: being able to work more efficiently and effectively, adding that AI is all about working smarter and not harder.

Luke praised his employees at HighKey for doing a great job of using AI to their advantage.

Expressing confidence in AI to augment human effort, Mr. Lintz indicated how differently companies can operate AI to boost productivity instead of eliminating the human factor.

He said, “Using AI to increase productivity rather than fully eliminating the human aspect necessitates a careful approach that some appear to be missing. Companies should view AI as a strong tool for enhancing human capabilities rather than as a replacement. Employees can focus on more strategic and creative areas in their work by employing AI to automate repetitive tasks. AI is great for automating kinds of stuff and making things easier, but it cannot replace the human touch. We, humans, bring creativity, problem-solving, and emotions to the table – things AI just cannot provide.”

In his view, AI is undoubtedly here to stay. Its worth will only grow as technology advances. In the future, humans may expect more AI integration in all aspects of life, altering industries and improving everyday lives.

Talking about AI in the workplace, he said it was critical to be mindful of potential risks, such as over-reliance on automation and the need to address ethical problems. However, he suggested companies should create a more efficient, incentivised, and employee-centric workplace by finding the appropriate balance.

When asked to choose between AI and human performance in the workplace, Mr. Luke Lintz has this to say: “AI and humans both have advantages in the workplace. AI provides high precision and increases productivity in operations that need data processing and automation. Humans, on the other hand, excel at creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, making them necessary for complex problem-solving and interpersonal connections. For the best results, they should combine their strengths”.

In his view, there was no need for people to call for legislation to restrict AI intervention in the workplace. That, he said, would be the same mentality of not allowing mathematics students to have calculators for tests. “We should not restrict the technology that is available to everyone. AI is not a threat. Embrace it, and use it to boost your value for better compensation”, Luke stressed.