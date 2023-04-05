Use Easter to reconcile with one another – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urges Ghanaians

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has urged Ghanaians to use the occasion of Easter to forgive and reconcile with one another.

He made the appeal in his closing remarks at the end of the First Sitting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of Ghana in Accra.

“Mr Speaker, from 7th April to 9th April, 2023, Christians all over the world, will be celebrating the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, who Christians believe was raised back to life three days after his crucifixion.” The Majority Leader stated.

“It is my fervent prayer that Ghanaians and particularly, Christians would use this festive season to reflect on the need to reconcile with one another as the death of Christ symbolizes to love one another and to live in peace. It is only when there is peace that we can develop.”

He also advised his colleague Members of Parliament to spend valuable time with their families and constituents.

“We should endeavour to take considerable rest, with the hope that the Almighty God will grant us refreshed energy and good health to continue with our constitutional mandate.”

He expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for his unwavering kindness and strength throughout the Sittings; declaring that “Indeed, it could only be by his grace that we are still here to perform our duties as Members of Parliament”.

The Majority Leader commended Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and his two Deputies: Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker and Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Second Deputy Speaker, for their commitment.

He also extended his appreciation to his colleagues in Leadership, Committee Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, Ranking Members, and his colleague Members of the House for working to ensure that the Business of the House was transacted.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Clerk of Parliament, his Deputies, and other officers of the Parliamentary Service, deserved commendation for the valuable service rendered to the House to ensure a fruitful Meeting.

He also thanked the Marshal and his staff as well as the constabulary for putting various measures in place to protect them.

He lauded the Parliamentary Press Corps for the coverage of proceedings and activities of the House; saying “I encourage them to keep their reportage on the happenings of Parliament free from political biases”.

Touching on Business in the House, the Majority Leader said the House held 31 Plenary Sittings within an eight-week period, during which Parliament performed its constitutional mandate.

He said during the period, eight Bills were presented to the House and referred to the appropriate Committees for consideration and report.

These are Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2022; the Standard for Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023.

The rest are Contracts (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Whistle Blower (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Rent Bill, 2023; the Budget Bill, 2023 and the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022.