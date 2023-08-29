Use Homowo to Promote Peace and Ghanaian Cultural Diversity

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture, Mr. Eric Ohene- Larbi has urged celebrants of this year’s Homowo festivities to use the occasion to promote peace and Ghanaian cultural diversity.

He said festivals were solemn occasions during which various indigenous people, and for that matter Ghanaians demonstrate their unique cultural identity to showcase our rich cultural heritage.

According to him, a nation that undermines its true cultural values and unique identity was bound to disintegrate with time.

In an interview at the sidelines of the Annual Sowutuom Homowo Exhibition, organized by Nii Osabu Akwei I, Chief of Sowutuom in collaboration with the Ga Central Municipal Assembly and the National Commission on Culture, Greater Accra, Mr. Ohene- Larbi urged all celebrants to use the occasion to re-unite with aggrieved members and patch up differences among themselves that has possibly been lingering on overtime.

Homowo celebration is time again to extend a hand of friendship to all persons devoid of ethnic, religious or political differences to join in the celebration”, he said.

He indicated that, if festivals were celebrated with this foreknowledge, it would serve to tighten the social bonds that existed among the people and the nation at large which would make development meaningful, adding that peaceful co-existence was critical to national development.

The Deputy Regional Director mentioned that festivals provided a sound platform to foster the unity and peace of the country through sound messaging from traditional leaders.

He mentioned that, festivals also provides the opportunity to revisit development issues within the community and chart the way forward, while taking stock of successes and challenges over the period.

He therefore urged the good people of the Ga community to use the occasion to preserve cultural traditions handed to us by our ancestors in an all- inclusive approach.

Mr. Ohene-Larbi extended a goodwill message to all Homowo celebrants while asking for the blessings of God upon the nation.

Side attraction to the event was the exhibition of Ghanaian local foods, traditional wear, drinks, artefacts, handicrafts among others including free health screening.