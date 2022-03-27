Use Internal Elections To Foster Unity To Break The 8 – Isaac Abban Otoo To NPP

Mr Isaac Abban Otoo, newly elected coordinator of Gomoa Ekroful Electoral Area has called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) elected polling station executives and area coordinators to bury their political differences to foster a united front to help break the eight in the 2024 elections.

According to Mr Otoo, the party needed peace and stability before and after 2024 elections to assist it to continue the prosperous economic and prudent financial management for the country.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview after his election at Ekroful, Mr Otoo said the internal wranglings and pull-him-down attitude on the part of some party supporters would not help the government to achieve its goals.

He said the battle ahead of the party in the 2024 was not an easy task, adding that as grassroots executives, it needed arduous work, togetherness, and selflessness to win the elections.

Mr Otoo, declared that the NPP was on the threshold of breaking the eight years mandate Ghanaians gave to the party in the 2020 elections, saying that it was the responsibility of the polling station executives and area coordinators to work as a team to ensure a landslide win over the opposition parties.

He said the current economic hardship used by the opposition to confuse Ghanaians was not mismanagement of the economy by the government but a global issue due to the novel Covid-19 pandemic that struck the world including Ghana.

He said the NPP government did well during its first term looking at the economic indicators, but the problem started when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out that had melted down big world economic giants including America, United Kingdom, Germany, and others.

He urged Ghanaians to bang their hopes on the government because effective and prudent measures were in place to cushion the economy to help ease the hardships.

Mr Otoo called on the elected executives to embark on aggressive house to house education to explain the rationale behind the current hardships including the astronomical petroleum prices hike currently facing the country and the world.

He said they would do greatest disservice to the party and the government if they failed to explain the current situation to Ghanaians to understand the issues and not to sit down unconcerned to allow the opposition to throw dust into the eyes of people.

He called on other contestants who lost the elections to brace themselves for the next race and work with the elected officers to enable the party to realize its objectives since the NDC was not the alternative government that could help alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.