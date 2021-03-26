Residents of Zenu in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have been advised to use the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) as an alternative means to solve some communal problems.

Mr. Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, Presiding Member, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly made the remarks during a community engagement with the Zenu Community in the Akansa Electoral Area.

He said the Committee, which was chaired by the Presiding Member was equivalent to the decision of the High Court and said residents were often oblivious of the fact that the Municipal Assembly and its various committees existed to solve problems within the communities.

He urged residents not hesitate to report any form of nuisance to the Public Relations and Complains Committee for the needed action to be taken.

Mr Gbeze advised the residents to be responsible citizens, “Let us help build this country together”.