Use Mediation To Solve Disputes – Public Advised

Mr. Muntaru Farihan, Assistant Alternative Dispute Resolution(ADR) Officer of Legal Aid Commission in the Upper East Region, says ADR is the new norm in resolving disputes and he is encouraging the general public to use it as a first option.

He said except for criminal offences, ADR must be the first option to take in resolving disputes, given the high cost of court litigation.

“Mediation is a potent tool towards dispute resolution and has the power to reach a resolution because power belongs to the people and the parties unlike the law courts.”

Making the call through the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Mr. Farihan said it allowed the parties “to vent their emotions for peace to return to homes and improve relationships”.

He said in the Upper East region, he said 50 mediation cases were resolved last year.

As March 2022, three cases had been peacefully settled in the Bolgatanga municipality and these involved land, maintenance and relationship.

“We want people to solve their problems, have a resolution that suits all parties and for parties to still have a good relationship.”

He underlined the need for increased public education to help people to better understand and get them to resort to the ADR for dispute resolution.

He said the Commission had no financial ability to rent offices and had been depending on the district assemblies for office space.

In the region, it has offices only in the Bolgatanga and Bawku Municipalities, Bongo and Zebilla in the Bawku West District.

“Every district should have a mediation office for cases to be handled there, as we are currently overwhelmed with cases”, he added.

He also complained about the inadequate number of lawyers and he said the region was served by only two lawyers.