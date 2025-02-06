“Use new media, technological tools to promote interfaith co-existence” – Archbishop Dr. Kariuki

Chairman of Interfaith Network –Kenya and Archbishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Josam Kariuki, has admonished the youth of Africa to use new media and modern technological tools to promote interfaith harmony and co-existence.

According to him, there have been several instances where some youth across the globe are seen using new media and modern technological tools to promote hate among different faiths or religious groupings.

His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Kariuki explained that such act has resulted in many religious conflicts leaving thousands of people dead as well as millions of people displaced.

The Chairman of Interfaith Network–Kenya and Archbishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya who is in Ghana on the invitation of AcrossFaith Foundation Ghana to mark the commemoration of the 2025 edition of the United Nations’s World Interfaith Harmony Week, gave this admonishing when addressing students of Accra High School, Kanda Cluster of Schools and Al-Khar Islamic Learning Center- Madina at a different fora in Accra.

His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Kariuki opined that the youth can influence positive charge in their various countries and communities.

“I urge you all to learn how to tolerate and accept one another no matter their faiths, beliefs, traditions, or religion. Tolerating, and accepting one another no matter their background, colour, race or religion is the only way to live in peace, love, and harmony,” the Chairman of Interfaith Network –Kenya and Archbishop of the Methodist Church in Kenya reiterated.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, President of the AcrossFaiths Foundation Ghana, emphasized the importance of fostering interfaith dialogue.

“This week presents an opportunity for us to come together, regardless of our religious affiliations, to promote mutual respect and contribute to national peace and development,” he said.

Sariki Dr. Usiff Mandingo, Vice President of the Foundation, echoed the call for nationwide participation. “We urge all religious faith organizations and traditional leaders to join this significant initiative. It will go a long way in consolidating the existing peace and harmony we enjoy in Ghana,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Founder of AcrossFaiths Foundation Ghana, Rev. Ben Kusi, has appealed to the government and other benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the foundation.

“Currently we need a lot of resources to enable us to execute our programmes. We plan to take our advocacy drive as well as peace education and student engagements to all the 16 regions and the 261 districts which are made up of 145 ordinary districts, 109 municipalities, and six metropolitan.

It is on this note that we are calling on individuals, corporate organisations, and the state to support us to achieve interfaiths harmony,” Rev. Kusi said

There was a symbolic tree-planting exercise that took place after the fora. According to the organisers, the tree-planting exercise is aimed at inspiring faith communities to take active roles in environmental protection.

The commemorative activities come at a time when the world is grappling with religious tensions and environmental crises, underscoring the significance of interfaith collaboration in addressing societal challenges.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the first week of February as World Interfaith Harmony Week in 2010 to promote dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among people of different faiths.

By: Franklin ASARE-DONKOH