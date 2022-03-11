Use of Its Acronym to Endorse Jonathan Is Deliberate Deception – CNPP

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on Nigerians to beware that it has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying that the use of its acronym to endorse former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was “carried out by shallow-minded individuals who deliberately want to deceive the general public.”

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that it has been inundated with calls by stakeholders seeking clarification on the reported endorsement of Jonathan using the CNPP acronym.

“The CNPP, as the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“As a matter of clarification, CNPP does not endorse any candidate as the membership of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) cut across all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria.

“The CNPP therefore urges Nigerians and the international community to note that it did not at any time endorsed any candidate.

“Any endorsement, using the CNPP acronym, is by lazy persons depraved of ideas who deliberately want to deceive unsuspecting public”, the statement noted.