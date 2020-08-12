As the World celebrates International Youth Day, Ghanaian Youth who are well placed have been called upon to use their opportunities to help others.

Speaking to the Representative from the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa, Theodora Williams Anti in an interview with the Newsghana.com, she called on the youth to be helpful to each other.

According to her, this year’s Youth celebration is not only meant to celebrate the youth in the country, but also celebrate young people for what they have done and call on them to get actively involved in policy making.

Madam Theodora however, commended the National Youth Authority Boss on his plans and steps being taken to institutionalized youth participation in the political and governance processes.

This year’s theme for the International Youth Day celebration is “Youth Engagement for Global Action,” with the Youth Advocates Ghana organizing a prior event which brought together youth leaders from various organizations.

The event was gear at promoting youth engagement that require addressing systemic and institutional biases against young people such as discrimination based on age, gender and “lengthy” work experience.

“There should be a policy by Ministries, Organizations that in whatever they are doing they should get the young people involved, just like Gender has been institutionalize.

Now you can’t have any policy without women. We have to get to the point where decision that will affect young people, they must be part of it,” Madam Theodora stressed.

The Youth Leader challenged the young people to seize opportunities around them and put in extra efforts to get engage and to be engaged.

“Since young are asking for opportunities, we must not wait for it, the opportunities are there for you to grab it. Sometimes we get the opportunity and then we turn to personalize it instead of using the opportunity to fight for others to also come on board,” she added.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu