Use party structures to resolve problems – CPP Chairperson

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, the Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has advised party members to desist from rushing to the courts without exhausting all internal party structures to resolve their problems.

The advice follows the withdrawal of a court case against the party by Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the CPP, and other executives who disagreed with a settlement reached by the party with one Isaac Kwaku Annan, a party member.

Mr Kwaku Annan had earlier sued the party challenging its chairmanship elections held in 2020 that the chairperson did not secure the 50+1 per cent votes and, therefore, could not be the duly elected leader of the CPP.

Nana Frimpomaa made the statement when she addressed a virtual press conference in Accra over what the party termed a “Landmark victory for the CPP.”

“The suit against the CPP has been withdrawn from the court. All the legal charges levelled against me have come to an end. The CPP has no case in court,” she said.

On the November 18, 2022, the General Secretary and the other executives withdrew their suit to set aside the consent judgement and allow the party to go ahead to organise the polling station, electoral area, constituency, and national level elections by the end of this year in line with the agreed settlement of the parties.

The Council of Elders of the CPP, who supervised the elections with the Electoral Commission (EC), agreed to use the simple majority process to determine the winner of the polls since the elections were going to be held in all the 16 regions instead of the one national election that the party usually does.

Nana Frimpomaa said she was declared winner by the EC and later sworn-in by the Council of Elders.

“I won in 10 regions, my opponent won in five regions while the third person won in one region. I got 915 votes, the next person 683 votes. They chose to use the simple majority, so I won an overwhelming simple majority” she added.

She said the judgment was to see an election properly organised as per the Constitution of the CPP, starting from June to December 2022.

