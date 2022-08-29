Use the knowledge acquired to transform society – VVU graduates advised

Professor William K. Koomson, Vice Chancellor, Valley View University, has admonished graduates of the University to use the knowledge acquired to transform society for national growth.

The Professor charged the graduates to make a difference in their fields of work and advance their accomplishments to a higher height.

The Vice Chancellor gave the advice at the weekend at the 28th Congregation ceremony of the University in Oyibi, Accra.

The ceremony was on the theme, “Upholding Excellence, Integrity and Service: A Catalyst To Rising Above The Effect of a Pandemic.”

In all, the University graduated a total of 1,262 students from the Oyibi, Techiman and Kumasi Campuses in various disciplines for the graduate, undergraduate and diploma levels.

Prof Koomson urged the graduates to uphold the values of the University- excellence, integrity and service to humanity to succeed in their career endeavours.

“Let your power of education lead you to impact positively to the work environment and make Ghana better,” he said.

He advised the graduates to believe in God and in themselves to fulfil their goals, and as well work hard to meet their future aspirations.

“We have given you 50 per cent knowledge to succeed in life and we expect you to build up the remaining 50 per cent for your career growth,” he said.

He said the University would soon launch a four-year vision for service to God and humanity to shape the thinking of its stakeholders to contribute to the University’s growth.

The vision, he stated, would help raise awareness of service among faculty and reinforce its curriculum to educate agents of the importance of service to humanity across all programmes.

Pastor Sam O.Davies, Communication and Media Director, British Union Conference of Seventh Day Adventist, commended the graduates for their educational excellence.

He urged the graduates to make an impact in their various fields and upgrade their professional knowledge to avoid stagnation.

Pastor Davies advised them to “use all their experience, knowledge to promote peace and unity and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.”

Awards were presented to deserving students.

Mr Emmanuel Opoku Adjei, the best student, commended the management of the University for instilling in them the knowledge to be responsible leaders.

He pledged to be a true reflection of the University’s brand and uphold the service of God and humanity.