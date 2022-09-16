Use your time judiciously -Students urged

Final year students at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) have been advised to be time-conscious in all endeavours to progress faster in life.

Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North, gave the advice at a symposium in Sunyani, organised by the University, to prepare the students psychologically and emotionally to address challenges outside the school environment.

He said bad time management had impeded the progress of many people worldwide, with Ghanaians not an exception.

Many opportunities existed on the job market, Dr Nyarko said, but one could only take advantage of them through punctuality, upgrading of professional skills, and rebranding.

He, therefore, urged the students to equip themselves with entrepreneurial skills and apply the knowledge acquired to fit into the job market.

He advised them to develop skills in information and communication technology and build linkages that could push them ahead of others in projects they undertake.

Mr James K. Addison, an emotional intelligence expert, advised the students to always be truthful in their dealings to be victorious in every challenging situation.